Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$232.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$216.56.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.75. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$97.31 and a 1-year high of C$213.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

