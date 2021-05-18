Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.31.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

