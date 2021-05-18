Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

