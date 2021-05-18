Royale Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $1.51 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00092457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00393806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00232966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.98 or 0.01391723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

