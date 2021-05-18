Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Cap of $357,166.01

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $357,166.01 and $85,716.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $95.52 or 0.00223139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

