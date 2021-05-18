RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. 1,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,875. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

