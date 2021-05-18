Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.