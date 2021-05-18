Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 104.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 237,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 144,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

