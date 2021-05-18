Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after purchasing an additional 517,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

