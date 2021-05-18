Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.63.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.