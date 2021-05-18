Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 159,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,902.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 99,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 94,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

