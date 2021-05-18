Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,800 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for 10.2% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.