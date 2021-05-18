Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Invests $4.98 Million in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Seaboard accounts for about 4.0% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,758.00 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $3,945.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,212.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

