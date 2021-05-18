Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.