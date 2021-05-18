Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

