Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Catherine Cusack purchased 1,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $17,340.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

