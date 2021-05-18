Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

