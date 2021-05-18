Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 257 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:SBRE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.42). The company had a trading volume of 866,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 258.91. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £655 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 20,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Insiders bought 28,484 shares of company stock worth $6,970,878 in the last three months.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

