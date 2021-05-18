Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON SAFE traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The company had a trading volume of 204,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a one year high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 840.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 804.30.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.