SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,664 shares of company stock worth $2,955,459. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,423.58 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

