SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of SAIL opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4,423.58 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,664 shares of company stock worth $2,955,459. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

