SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 598,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,605. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,423.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $880,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

