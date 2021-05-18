Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) PT Raised to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STSA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

