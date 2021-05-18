Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $8.74 on Top Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00020522 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $544,483.03 and $131,483.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 103,066 coins and its circulating supply is 62,297 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

