Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Reduced by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.