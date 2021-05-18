Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 178.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,243,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 591,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,481 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 94,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

