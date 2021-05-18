Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 275,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 162,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

