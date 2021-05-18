Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

