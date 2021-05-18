Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Score Media and Gaming has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.17.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5938379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

