Scorum Coins (SCR) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,441.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $649,042.17 and approximately $3,441.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00393724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00234651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.66 or 0.01383178 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.