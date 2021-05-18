Scotiabank Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $14.90 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

