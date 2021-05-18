Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 878,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 604,673 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

