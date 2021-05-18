Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Securities Trust of Scotland stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1 year low of GBX 174.47 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.64 ($2.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.01. The company has a market cap of £212.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.