Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 29,103 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

