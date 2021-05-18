Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

