Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311,721 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

