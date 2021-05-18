Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,302 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

