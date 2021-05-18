Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,333 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,829,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $325.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

