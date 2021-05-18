Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 56,973 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,973 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

