SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835,385 shares of company stock worth $23,428,996. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

