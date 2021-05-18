Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

