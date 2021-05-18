SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

SEMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

SEMR stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

