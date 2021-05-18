Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SENS. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.96 on Monday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.