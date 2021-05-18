Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $52.83 million and $283.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

