Serum Market Capitalization Achieves $472.58 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $9.45 or 0.00022012 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $472.58 million and approximately $276.95 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.