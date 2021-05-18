Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

