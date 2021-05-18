Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

