ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $9,228,405. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $5.79 on Tuesday, reaching $460.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,530. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

