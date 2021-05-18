SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,631. SGS has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8901 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.