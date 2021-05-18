Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $671,749.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

